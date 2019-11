Lee Dong Wook will be hosting a talk show.

His label said, "Lee Dong Wook will be hosting SBS' new talk show 'Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk'. He has wanted to go on a talk show for a while, so please show a lot of interest and love." He's actually hinted the news to his fans the news yesterday during his fanmeet 'I'm WOOK'.

The new talk show will launch on December 4th.