NCT's Jungwoo unable to attend NCT 127's fan meeting; agency says his health is 'greatly improving'

NCT's Jungwoo will not be attending NCT 127's December fan meeting.



The news was revealed through SM Entertainment's official website on November 18.



According to NCT 127's schedule, they will be holding a 'WINTER 127 with NCTzen 127' fan meeting on December 21 at 2 PM and 7 PM at Korea University in Seoul. However, Jungwoo will be unable to attend due to health issues, having been on hiatus from activities since August.



However, a representative from the agency is assuring fans that Jungwoo's health has gotten much better over the past few months, and he is trying his best to rejoin the other members for next year's activities.



Meanwhile, ticketing for the NCT 127 fan meeting opens on November 20 at 8 PM KST.