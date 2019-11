Monbebe's hashtag campaign has gone on for a while now and their trending hashtags are still continuing to climb as they use #우리가_역사를_만들거야 (We_Will_Make_History) and #MonstaXis7 to convey their disagreement with Wonho's departure from the group.

Fans continue to vehemently support Wonho amidst drama involving him and former ulzzang and reality star Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee.

What do you think will happen?