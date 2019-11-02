Crayon Pop's Ellin writes response to 'romance scam' controversy

Crayon Pop's Ellin has responded to the recent 'romance scam' controversy.



On November 2, Ellin, who's known as a BJ (broadcast jockey) or streamer on streaming platform Afreeca TV, posted a message to her fans on her official message board. She stated, "More than anything, I sincerely apologize for raising a lot of concern. I am apologetic that I offended my broadcast viewers and YouTube subscribers."



She continued, "Regarding the controversy about my stream, I'm currently in the situation where I want to let you know my stance once I have the evidence for you to judge whether my words are true or false. Otherwise, if I were to hastily tell my point of view, it could easily become exaggerated in the media and cause misunderstanding. Once again, I bow my head in apology for causing concern."



As previously reported, a netizen alleged in an internet community forum post that he'd spent 1 billion Won ($856,539 USD) on a female BJ (broadcast jockey) and former idol star because he believed they were in a romantic relationship. He claimed to have sent 700 million Won ($599,782.82 USD) worth of "balloons" (virtual currency on the Afreeca streaming platform) to the BJ and spent 300 million Won ($257,049.78 USD) more on gifts like necklaces, shoes, bags, and moving expenses. The netizen further claimed he wrote the post to warn other possible victims and was thinking of taking legal action against her.



Stay tuned for updates.