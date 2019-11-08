TOMORROW x TOGETHER try to dance 'Run Away' at 2x the speed on 'Idol Radio'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER appeared as guests on the November 8 broadcast of MBC's 'Idol Radio'!

On this episode, TXT's Taehyun also acted as the special DJ of the day, introducing his own group. In addition to performing songs from their comeback album including title song "Run Away", "New Rules", and "Angel or Devil", TXT received a request to perform "Run Away" at twice the speed!

You can watch below to see how TXT faired at their very first, twice the speed dance challenge, and also catch the boys' adorable 'Nyam Nyam Song' in cute headbands!