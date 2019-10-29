Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo (51) of 'My Little Old Boy' will be getting married next year!

Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo (51) is finally getting married, next year!

According to close acquaintances of Kim Gun Mo on October 30, the star has recently confirmed his wedding ceremony date for January 30 of next year. His fiancée is a non-celebrity pianist and music professor in her thirties, and they'll be tying the knot after approximately a year of dating!

As many of you know, the veteran singer is one of the original cast members of SBS's popular variety program, 'My Little Old Boy'. The program invites mothers of celebrities who are still single and unmarried despite being rather "past the age of marriage", as they watch their son/daughter's single lifestyle and try to determine why their children haven't married yet.



Kim Gun Mo will soon become the first official 'My Little Old Boy' cast member to graduate as a "troublesome son", once he ties the knot next year! Congratulations to the couple!