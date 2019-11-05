Jung Hae In's very own New York travel reality confirms premiere date on KBS

KBS2's brand new travel reality, 'Jung Hae In's Walk and See' (literal translation), has confirmed its premiere date.

For his upcoming first ever travel reality show of his very own, actor Jung Hae In visited the bustling city of New York and its surrounding areas along with some of his good friends, in order to capture an honest trip with his companions. Jung Hae In took part in not only planning for his trip, but also in planning for the program, filming, and more.

Fans can catch 'Jung Hae In's Walk and See' every Tuesdays at 10 PM KST via KBS2, starting this November 26. The series will consist of 8 episodes. Are you looking forward to Jung Hae In's New York trip?

