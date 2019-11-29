3

2

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AB6IX drop performance MV for 'Blind for Love'

AKP STAFF

AB6IX have dropped their performance music video for "Blind for Love"!

AB6IX made a comeback with the track and their first full length album '6IXENSE' this past October, and they're back with a performance MV for their fans. As previously reported, "Blind For Love," which was arranged by member Lee Dae Hwi, is a deep house track with a unique and upgraded sound about a man who feels that it is worth giving everything for someone that you love.

In other news, Park Woo Jin is taking a hiatus to recover from a knee surgery.

Watch AB6IX's "Blind for Love" MV here if you missed it and the performance MV above!

 

  1. AB6IX
  2. BLIND FOR LOVE
2 356 Share 60% Upvoted

0

kxk754 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

yeah actually watching this makes me miss woojin hopefully he’s resting and doing well

Share

1 more reply

misc.
'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils final lineup!
3 hours ago   37   19,167
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
9 hours ago   85   11,053

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND