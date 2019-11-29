AB6IX drop performance MV for 'Blind for Love'

AB6IX have dropped their performance music video for "Blind for Love"!



AB6IX made a comeback with the track and their first full length album '6IXENSE' this past October, and they're back with a performance MV for their fans. As previously reported, "Blind For Love," which was arranged by member Lee Dae Hwi, is a deep house track with a unique and upgraded sound about a man who feels that it is worth giving everything for someone that you love.



In other news, Park Woo Jin is taking a hiatus to recover from a knee surgery.



Watch AB6IX's "Blind for Love" MV here if you missed it and the performance MV above!



