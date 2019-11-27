IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura to take a break from her Bay FM radio, 'Tonight, Under the Cherry Blossom Tree'

According to Japanese media outlets on November 27, IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura has announced a hiatus from her ongoing BayFM radio broadcast, 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree'.

On November 27, Miyawaki Sakura's fellow AKB48 member Yokoyama Yui hosted the radio show as a special DJ, and shared, "Once Sakura is able to return to promotions, she will be taking over as the program's DJ once again. But until then, the AKB48 members will take turns as special DJs."

Previously, various IZ*ONE members made guest appearances on Miyawaki Sakura's radio show, garnering popularity from both Korean and Japanese fans. However, project group IZ*ONE has been on hiatus since earlier this month, due to the ongoing broadcast manipulation investigations surrounding 'Produce 48'.

