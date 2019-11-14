1

Kang Daniel reveals official fan light stick!

Kang Daniel has revealed his official fan light stick!

The official design was revealed on November 14, and as you can see below, the singer's initials are the centerpiece of the black and clear light stick. The poster says, "The light stick was created to be as simple as possible, so it contains colors that are unique to it like a blank piece of white paper that can be filled up with anything."

Custom versions will also be released in the future. What do you think of Kang Daniel's light stick design?

In related news, Kang Daniel will be dropping a new single on November 25 KST.

Junecomel200 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

I'm so happy !!! I've been waiting for this since 2015!!!

