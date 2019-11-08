'Idol Room' & 'Amazing Saturday' to not air due to IZ*ONE's guest appearances; members to cameo as planned on 'Busted 2'

Due to recent developments involving police investigations into Mnet's 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' and JTBC's 'Idol Room' will not be airing this coming weekend and in approximately two weeks, respectively.

On November 8, representatives from 'Idol Room' told media outlets, "'Idol Room' will not be airing this coming November 19. There is nothing confirmed regarding what will air instead in the timeslot."

The November 19 broadcast of 'Idol Room' was originally scheduled to show IZ*ONE's guest appearance, in light of their comeback. However, due to the fact that Ahn Joon Young PD has recently admitted to vote rigging allegations during 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', IZ*ONE have cancelled their comeback altogether, issuing refunds to fans who pre-ordered their album.

Similarly, tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' will also not be airing this November 9, as IZ*ONE members Jang Won Young and Choi Ye Na were expected to appear as guests.

However, also on November 8, Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 representatives stated, "There will be no changes to IZ*ONE's pre-filmed content." Members of IZ*ONE will be making cameo appearances in 'Busted' season 2 alongside numerous other cameo stars, and the series has chosen not to edit out the members' portions.

