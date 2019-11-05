Seoul police conducts new search and seizure procedures at CJ ENM & other 'Produce X 101' companies

According to media outlet reports on November 5 at approximately 3 PM KST, officials from the cyber crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police are conducting abrupt search and seizure procedures inside CJ ENM's office building, in relation to the ongoing investigation surrounding 'Produce X 101'.

In addition, the cyber crime unit is also searching and seizing evidence at another entertainment company whose trainees participated in 'Produce X 101'. Police simply revealed, "They plan to find evidence to clarify any remaining suspicions."

Police have searched and seized evidence at CJ ENM regarding 'Produce X 101's vote rigging controversy in July of this year, as well as August, and October. Meanwhile, earlier on this day, 'Produce X 101's Ahn Joon Young PD as well as 3 other staff members of the program attended their final suspect questioning before their arrest warrant validation decisions.