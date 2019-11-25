Girl's Day's Minah talks about her new short hair style, her love for chocolate ice cream, & more in '10+Star'

Girl's Day member/actress Minah graced the cover of '10+Star' magazine's December issue, where she flaunted her new, short hairstyle.



In her interview, Minah reflected on her past year, with, "It was a hectic year. There were good events personally, but there were also sad events. Both my grandmother and grandfather passed away this year. This year, I worked hard to overcome the sadness."

Regarding her new hair style, Minah said, "It's my first time since middle school since I cut my hair short like this, so it's awkward. I was worried it would look weird, so I was surprised when people reacted positively." Minah also revealed that she had to do a lot of fight scenes for her upcoming film, 'The Best Life'. She shared, "There were a lot of fight scenes so I got pretty battered up. I still have a lot of bruises from filming, and I even got hit in the face."

Finally, Minah assured fans that Girl's Day's friendship is still going strong, and also opened up about some of her small joys in life. "I love sprawling out on the blankets after I come home and wash up. I love the 'ring' sound when I first put on my airpods, and I love eating chocolate ice cream after work. I really love chocolate ice cream, but I can't eat too much since it's high in calories," Minah commented.

