Hara rocks a sexy look in behind the scenes cuts for 'Midnight Queen'

Hara is stunning fans with her beautiful behind the scenes stills from her upcoming comeback MV for her first solo album 'Midnight Queen'.

The stunning star is taking on a sexier look complete with dark eye shadow and winged eye-liner, contrasting heavily with her doll-like visuals. The popular starlet has achieved national acclaim for her activities and beauty but recently moved to Japan to pursue promotions there.

Check out the stills below and stay tuned for her comeback news on November 13th!