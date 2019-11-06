Golden Child reveal comeback schedule for 'RE:BOOT'

Golden Child have revealed their comeback schedule for 'RE:BOOT'.



As you can see below, fans can expect a music trailer for Golden Child's first full album and a lyric teaser for their title track "Wannabe" on November 7, while 'RE:BOOT' is expected to drop on November 18 KST. As previously reported, Golden Child are returning with a more mature, charismatic concept in chic black suits.



'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST. Stay tuned for updates, and take a look at the track list here if you missed it.

