2

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

'Yoo Quiz on the Block' feat. Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho to go on hiatus

AKP STAFF

tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' will be going on a hiatus for the winter season.

On November 6, tvN announced, "'Yoo Quiz on the Block' will be taking a break from airing after the December 3rd broadcast." As the show involves Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Hob hitting the streets to interview citizens, they'll be taking a break during the cold season and return when its warmer.

After going into a hiatus after its first season, 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' returned this past April.

Have you been watching the show?

  1. Jo Se Ho
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
0 1,928 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND