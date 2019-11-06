'Yoo Quiz on the Block' feat. Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho to go on hiatus

tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' will be going on a hiatus for the winter season.



On November 6, tvN announced, "'Yoo Quiz on the Block' will be taking a break from airing after the December 3rd broadcast." As the show involves Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Hob hitting the streets to interview citizens, they'll be taking a break during the cold season and return when its warmer.



After going into a hiatus after its first season, 'Yoo Quiz on the Block' returned this past April.



Have you been watching the show?