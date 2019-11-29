Former Momoland member Taeha opens an Instagram account

Former Momoland member Taeha has opened an Instagram account.

The popular idol recently made headlines after reports revealed that she would be leaving the group alongside Yeonwoo.

Her first post shows her posing in a bright red jacket and the caption contains a letter to fans stating:

"Hello, this is Taeha.

I received so much love as a member of Momoland and I was very happy being able to spend time with you. I am thankful that I have experienced so many things I would not have been able to experience while promoting. Thank you for staying next to me so I could shine as Kim Tae Ha. I will not forget this feeling of gratitude and will start fresh again, presenting a better and prettier side of me along with good music. I will greet you soon. Just wait for me a little and support me!

Thank you!"





We wish Taeha the best as she starts a new beginning!