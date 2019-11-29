27

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seungyeon leaves heartbreaking tribute post for Hara

AKP STAFF

Former KARA member Seungyeon left a heartbreaking tribute post for Hara.

She made an Instagram post on November 29th containing close shots of the two and a heartbreaking caption stating: 

"There are so many words I want to say from my heart but they are all meaningless now. Hara ya. Hara ya. I will live so that many people will remember you for a long time. Rest well until we meet again. When we meet again, I'll tell you that I love you." 


Hara passed away on November 24th, leaving the industry in a state of grieving. 

  1. Seungyeon
2 11,211 Share 96% Upvoted

0

JohnF101 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Why didn't you guys ever share Jiyoung's message?

Share

1 more reply

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
17 hours ago   103   15,118

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND