Seungyeon leaves heartbreaking tribute post for Hara

Former KARA member Seungyeon left a heartbreaking tribute post for Hara.

She made an Instagram post on November 29th containing close shots of the two and a heartbreaking caption stating:

"There are so many words I want to say from my heart but they are all meaningless now. Hara ya. Hara ya. I will live so that many people will remember you for a long time. Rest well until we meet again. When we meet again, I'll tell you that I love you."





Hara passed away on November 24th, leaving the industry in a state of grieving.