Former KARA members Hara & Seungyeon reunite in get-together

Former KARA members Hara and Seungyeon reunited in a get-together.



It looks like the two former groupmates recently hung out as Hara shared the photo of the two below on Instagram. On October 30, she wrote, "Hwaiting to us both! Let's walk confidently in this tough world. Seungyeon unni, why is your still-youthful face so small? I love you, unnie."



Seungyeon debuted as a member of KARA in 2007, while Hara joined the girl group a year later.



