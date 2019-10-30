19

Former KARA members Hara & Seungyeon reunite in get-together

Former KARA members Hara and Seungyeon reunited in a get-together.

It looks like the two former groupmates recently hung out as Hara shared the photo of the two below on Instagram. On October 30, she wrote, "Hwaiting to us both! Let's walk confidently in this tough world. Seungyeon unni, why is your still-youthful face so small? I love you, unnie."

Seungyeon debuted as a member of KARA in 2007, while Hara joined the girl group a year later.

Stay tuned for updates on Hara and Seungyeon.

Zetribe15 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Whenever I see Hara I am reminded of Jackson mooning over her on Roommate...wish they made more shows like that..

pink-aca187 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Isn't too much to ask for a reunion? I miss KARA so much. Glad to see them together! 💕


