Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former co-stars Woo Do Hwan & Moon Ga Young wrapped up in dating rumors

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on November 27, actor Woo Do Hwan and actress Moon Ga Young, former co-stars of MBC drama 'Tempted', were once again spotted by various neighbors on dates. 

Previously, Woo Do Hwan and Moon Ga Young became wrapped up in their first dating rumors in May of 2018. Both sides quickly responded to the rumors in denial at the time, simply stating that Woo Do Hwan and Moon Ga Young became close friends through their drama. 

However, according to media outlet 'OSEN' on November 27, various neighbors who live near Seoul's Sungdong-gu Geumho-dong gave witness accounts of seeing Woo Do Hwan and Moon Ga Young on dates, visiting coffee shops or holding hands and strolling through the streets. One individual shared, "Moon Ga Young can be seen in the neighborhood in comfortable attire, without makeup. They come out to dispose of the trash often." 

Meanwhile, Woo Do Hwan made his acting debut in 2011. He most recently starred in JTBC blockbuster historical drama, 'My Country'. Moon Ga Young debuted through 2006 film 'Bloody Reunion'. The two stars are 4-years apart, with Woo Do Hwan being born in 1992 and Moon Ga Young being born in 1996. 

Would be so happy for them if they are!

Happy for them!

