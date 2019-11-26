16

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn Jae Hyun apologizes as his first words during press conference for 'Love With Flaws'

On November 27, the cast and crew of MBC's brand new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Love With Flaws' attended its press conference at the MBC building in Seoul. 

On this day, the drama's lead actor Ahn Jae Hyun began the press conference with, "The first thing that I thought was how apologetic I felt toward the viewers, and all who are involved in this drama, due to my personal matters causing concerns. I wanted to apologize. I still feel antsy, worried that I may be a hinderance even during this press conference." 

Meanwhile, 'Love With Flaws' tells the story of a man with extreme narcissism and a woman with a deep hatred of handsome men, as they overcome their preconceptions of each other and find true love. The drama premieres this November 27 at 8:55 PM KST. 

crystalwildfire642 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I feel bad for him - if it doesn't go well he'll blame himself even though it's not his fault for all the drama. sigh. I'm going to watch it and cheer him on .. and the drama looks cute!

Damjia694 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Let's just cheer him on and hopefully get to enjoy his new show.

