25

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's 6th full album 'Obsession' tops iTunes album charts in 60 countries after release

AKP STAFF

According to SM Entertainment on November 28, EXO's 6th full album 'Obsession' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 60 countries shortly after release, proving the group's global popularity!

As of November 28 at 10 AM KST, EXO's 6th full album is #1 on iTunes top album charts in countries such as Canada, the United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Belgium, Bolivia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Lithuania, Macao, Malaysia, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, The Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and more!

The album also came in 1st place on various daily album sales charts including Synara Records, Hanteo, Yes24, and more. Congratulations, EXO! Did you listen to the group's 6th full album 'Obsession'?

  1. EXO
4 2,531 Share 66% Upvoted

3

joanner223,034 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Amazing!!! ✨

Share

1

bxfangirl222185 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Exo is awesome! They really outdone theirselves! It was definitely their best comeback yet! Proud exo-l right here! 😊😊😊

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND