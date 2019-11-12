Dawn talks about how he felt when HyunA confessed she had a crush on him

Dawn revealed how he felt when HyunA confessed she had a crush on him.



HyunA previously revealed she was the one to confess her feelings to Dawn after crushing on him for a year and a half, and on the November 12th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Dawn talked about his response. He expressed, "I was really dazed. I was a trainee, and she was a superstar. I thought there was no way. I was really surprised and happy when she said so. I thought, 'Why would she like me?'"



HyunA then said, "I debated whether or not I should confess my feelings to Dawn. Dawn was really popular at the time. I thought I might feel relieved if I express my feelings, so I told Dawn that I would wait for him."



In other news, HyunA recently made her comeback with "Flower Shower", and Dawn made his comeback with "Money".