HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating

HyunA revealed how she and Dawn started dating.



On the November 5th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', HyunA said on why she and Dawn went public with their relationship in August of 2018, "I no longer wanted to lie to the people who love me. I felt apologetic, but also very thankful. That's why I was able to gain more strength. I think I'm a bit selfish because it'd been a while since I debuted and promoted, but it wasn't as long for him."





She also said of her boyfriend, "Dawn is a bit blunt, but he's sensitive. He doesn't have a big appetite, but for me, he'll eat with me. More than anything, we shared a lot of music and art with each other." As for who confessed their feelings first, HyunA revealed, "I confessed first. I liked him for a while. I carefully told him I liked him, and he suddenly said we should date."



HyunA further shared that Dawn has more aegyo in their daily life than she does.



In other news, HyunA recently made her comeback with "Flower Shower", and Dawn made his comeback with "Money".