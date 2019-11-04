Cosmic Girls' stylist is possibly the best one in K-pop, and here's why

When groups have a lot of members, their stylists tend to unify their outfits so everyone is basically wearing the same thing. It's efficient, and even with everyone wearing the same thing, it's a ton of work on the stylists - everyone has different sizes so they have to be sorted properly, and even if there's one outfit for all the members for one stage, a group won't wear the same outfit for every stage, so they have to take care of multiple outfit sets. If we take a low guess of 5 sets with 7 members, that's 35 different outfits that stylists have to take care of by themselves - make sure everything is washed, everything fits correctly, everything is going to the right person, and no pieces are missing. So it's understandable that a lot of K-pop outfits tend to be uniform.

But not for Cosmic Girls. Even when stylists had to take care of 13 different outfits, Cosmic Girls had outfits that were obviously for one group, but one that was different for all 13 members. And it doesn't end there - they had over ten different sets of outfits.

Netizens only had praises for the Cosmic Girls' stylists, saying, "The stylist must have so much love for the members. They know exactly what fits each and every member and styles them so well", "Wow, the stylist is really amazing", "The Cosmic Girls' stylist is really amazing.. There are so many members but each of them is wearing something different, and they all are still unified..", "When I see the Cosmic Girls' stylist, I want to bow to them a billion times. Every time I see a fancam, they look the best", "Starship needs to pay the Cosmic Girls' stylist more... Please continue to do your best", "The Starship stylist really needs an award, all the outfits are so pretty", "I was shocked at the thumbnail, the styling was so pretty. Everything looks pretty separately but it looks great all together as well", "I think Cosmic Girls is one of the idols you need to look at the full cam of..... They have an amazing stage setting and outfit", "Starship really is good at dressing their idols. Good job, stylist", "The Cosmic Girls' stylist is the best", "You can see that the stylist is very experienced. They know what matches the members", "The stylist is working very hard today as well", "Wow, the Cosmic Girls' stylist is really working hard. The outfits are so nice", "Wow, the stylist is working so hard. Every time I see the outfit, I'm awed", "The Cosmic Girls' stylist is really amazing. There hasn't been any outfit that wasn't pretty since 'MoMoMo'."

Check out just a handful of their amazing outfits below.

Which one is your favorite?