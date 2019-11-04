VICTON's Byungchan opens up about having comeback on same day as UP10TION friend Lee Jin Huyk's solo debut

The close friendship between VICTON's Byungchan and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is going strong!





At the VICTON comeback press showcase on November 4 KST, Byungchan was asked about his thoughts regarding the group making a comeback on the same day of Jin Hyuk's solo debut. The friendship of the two idols began when they were both contestants on Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'





"I contacted him this morning," he revealed. "He has a showcase today too, so he's really nervous."





He then recalled joking around with him, pretending it was his very first debut and saying, "Our Jin Hyuk hyung, today is your debut, so you are a singer as of today. Come visit our waiting room."





In response, Jin Hyuk reacted with a laugh as technically he was the more senior artist, saying, "Wow, Byungchannie has really grown up."



When asked to say a couple words to Jin Hyuk, Byungchan responded, teasingly assuming the tone of a senior idol to a debuting one: "Jin Hyuk hyung, today is your debut, so when I go visit your waiting room, greet me firmly and always show me how hard-working you are."



Meanwhile, on November 4 at 4 PM KST, Lee Jin Hyuk will release his first solo album 'S.O.L,' while VICTON will be releasing their fifth mini album 'nostalgia' at 6 PM on the same day.

