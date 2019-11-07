IZ*ONE to be edited out of 'My Little Television 2'

IZ*ONE will be edited out of the upcoming episode of 'My Little Television 2'.



Following the arrest of 'Produce' producer Ahn Joon Young for vote manipulation, 'Produce 48' project group IZ*ONE's appearances on variety shows have been up in the air, and their comeback has been postponed. After discussion, MBC's 'My Little Television 2' has decided IZ*ONE's content in the upcoming episode will be edited out, and only Kim Gu Ra, No Sa Yeon, and Kim Jang Hoon will be featured on the November 11th episode.



As for IZ*ONE's An Yoo Jin, who is a host on the show, a rep from the show stated, "For now, you can consider her appearance on next week's episode to be edited out."



Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE and the ongoing 'Produce' vote manipulation controversy.