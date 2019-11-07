39

24

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

IZ*ONE to be edited out of 'My Little Television 2'

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE will be edited out of the upcoming episode of 'My Little Television 2'.

Following the arrest of 'Produce' producer Ahn Joon Young for vote manipulation, 'Produce 48' project group IZ*ONE's appearances on variety shows have been up in the air, and their comeback has been postponed. After discussion, MBC's 'My Little Television 2' has decided IZ*ONE's content in the upcoming episode will be edited out, and only Kim Gu RaNo Sa Yeon, and Kim Jang Hoon will be featured on the November 11th episode.

As for IZ*ONE's An Yoo Jin, who is a host on the show, a rep from the show stated, "For now, you can consider her appearance on next week's episode to be edited out."

Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE and the ongoing 'Produce' vote manipulation controversy. 

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. MY LITTLE TELEVISION 2
38 14,967 Share 62% Upvoted

10

dancingbella231,471 pts 20 hours ago 3
20 hours ago

omg punish the entertainment companies NOT the poor idols

Share

3 more replies

7

ratmonster2,915 pts 21 hours ago 1
21 hours ago

Omg it’s so stupid when they edit out people from shows they already filmed. Just fucking show them lol. They aren’t even disbanded yet.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS sells nearly 7 million albums in 2019
15 hours ago   15   7,956

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND