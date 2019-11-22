Baek Ye Rin signals comeback with moody teaser images

Baek Ye Rin has revealed her moody teaser images for her comeback.



The teaser images reveal the moody, artistic concept for Baek Ye Rin's first comeback under her independent label 'Blue Vinyl'. As previously reported, Baek Ye Rin left JYP Entertainment this past September. She debuted under JYP as 15& alongside Park Ji Min in 2012.



Baek Ye Rin's new release is dropping on December 10. Stay tuned for updates until then.

