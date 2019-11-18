AOA's Jimin rocks fierce visuals in 'New Moon' jacket teaser images

AOA has just dropped 'New Moon' teaser images for Jimin!

The two jacket image teasers were revealed only a couple hours after her individual video teaser. In the first image, she rocks a bohemian look, wearing a heavily embroidered jacket and a scarf-like headband. In the second, she evokes the 'tough girl' mood of her video teaser, returning to the same black fringe jacket she wore in the clip.

Meanwhile, AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon' is set for release on November 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images below!