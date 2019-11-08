AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi asked to comment on 'Produce x 101' vote manipulation controversy

7

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi was asked to comment on the 'Produce x 101' controversy.

At the press conference for the upcoming SBS short drama 'Mon Chou Chou Global House' on November 8, Lee Dae Hwi was asked to share his thoughts on the vote manipulation controversy involving the 'Produce' series. As previously reported, head CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young admitted to manipulating votes for 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48'. 

Because Lee Dae Hwi competed on 'Produce 101' season 2, reporters questioned him on his thoughts about the news. The AB6IX member stated, "I was asked this question at AB6IX's comeback showcase as well, but the issue has gotten more severe since then. It's heartbreaking. It's just so unfortunate that even the hard work of the contestants is being overshadowed. I hope they can get through this well."

'Mon Chou Chou Global House' premiered on November 6 and will air until the 12th.

1

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

After working so hard and what their family went through standing in the hot sun showing their support..and it all vanish in a second

0

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

daehwi is not afraid to speak his mind that’s why I love him daehwi best boy

