15 male celebrities all spotted wearing the same brand + color sweater!

Either there's something incredibly special and magical about this yellow sweater, or these male celebrities below are trying to form their very own, strikingly handsome chess team in matching uniforms!

One netizen recently shared an online community post, pointing out that 15 different male stars were seen wearing this exact 'Neil Barrett Wool Long Knit Sweater' in yellow! Why do you think so many stars and their stylists chose this oddly colored sweater?

Kim Young Kwang

Kim Ji Suk

Jaejoong

Cha Tae Hyun

Park Bo Gum

Xiumin

Changmin

Hongki

Siwon

Ryu Joon Yeol

Baekho

Eunhyuk

Shin Dong Yup

Cha Seung Won

Yoo Seung Ho

Onlookers commented, "How come?? Kekekeke, like why???", "It's not even a very cute sweater... was it just one sweater that they passed around like crazy??? kekekeke", "Wow the company that made that sweater must be so happy", "It looks good on men with wide shoulders huh", "The pattern is so weird...", "Wow I never realized how nice Shin Dong Yup's shoulders were", "It's so weird, the sweater is ugly but yet so many celebs wore it kekekeke", "I'm sorry but it suits Cha Tae Hyun the least hehe", and more.

Maybe it's time to invest in a new yellow sweater?