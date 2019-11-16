ONF members are shocked when Heechul & Shindong casually phone WM Entertainment's president

Boy group ONF appeared as the second ever guests of Super Junior Heechul and Shindong's new YouTube web series, 'Heechul and Shindong's Internet Cafe'!

Before getting on with the games, Heechul and Shindong decided to learn more about ONF by searching the group's name on the 'Naver' search engine. Shindong noted that ONF belongs to WM Entertainment, also home to B1A4 and Oh My Girl, and remarked, "I'm good friends with the hyung at that company!" Heechul added, "Are Oh My Girl busy right now? Should I try to call them?"

But instead of calling Oh My Girl, Heechul went straight to calling WM Entertainment's president, Lee Won Min! The agency president answered the phone call with a very excited tone, and Heechul relayed, "Hyung, I'm on broadcast right now with your ONF boys. Can president Lee Won Min give his honest thoughts on the ONF boys right now?"



The WM president hesitantly asked, "Is it going on broadcast?" to which Heechul responded, "Of course it'll be on broadcast, where else?". The president then quickly stated, "I want to hang up~". He further explained, "I've actually had a bit to drink right now so..." To this, Heechul laughed as he said, "Hyung, it's not like you're an underage person, it's fine. But anyway, I'll text you later," bringing the call to an end.

The ONF members thought that their moment of unease was over then, but Heechul had something else in mind! He decided to pull up old footage of the WM president Lee Won Min during his days as a singer, and ONF commented, "The president probably won't want us to watch this..." To level out the field, Heechul also pulled up old footage of SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man during his days as a teen singer.

Heechul and Shindong then finally returned to main topic of learning about ONF and introducing the group to viewers, pulling up ONF's comeback MV "Why". Watch the full clip above!