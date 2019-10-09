Nell tease tracks on upcoming album 'Colors in Black'

Nell have revealed their album preview for 'Colors in Black'.



The band is returning with a fall album, and the preview above reveals clips of songs featuring the band's trademark mellow, relaxing sound and Kim Jong Wan's vocals. Nell's 8th album 'Colors in Black' includes the tracks "Cliche", "Diary Misinformation", "See You in 5 Minutes", "All This Fxxking Time", "Moohong", "Slow Motion", "A to Z", "Love It When It Rains", and "Dream that Dreams", and it drops on October 10 KST.



Check out Nell's 'Colors in Black' album preview above!



