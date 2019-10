WINNER have dropped their first batch of individual concept photos for their 3rd mini album, 'Cross'.

Standing in the dark shadows with sharp, slim rays of light illuminating them from different angles, the WINNER members exude a hidden charisma, raising anticipation for their comeback transformation.

WINNER's 3rd mini album 'Cross' is set for release this October 23 at 6 PM KST, with more teaser content coming very soon. Stay tuned for even more WINNER!