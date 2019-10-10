'Produce 48's Takeuchi Miyu to sing 'My Type' for 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - October'

Former 'Produce 48' contestant and AKB48 graduate Takeuchi Miyu will be participating in her first Korean music release - for 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - October'!

Titled "My Type", Yoon Jong Shin's upcoming October single for his 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' series is a retro, 80's city pop genre where the female vocalist delivers her sweet and confident love confession. According to Yoon Jong Shin, the song was written 2 years ago but kept unreleased due to the fact that he wasn't able to find the proper vocalist, until he received a suggestion for Mystic trainee Takeuchi Miyu.

Look forward to Takeuchi Miyu's "My Type", set for release online on October 16 at 6 PM KST!

