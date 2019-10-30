In light of BTS's 'Speak Yourself' finale, netizens recall the boys' first unofficial fan meeting with only 32 fans present

From October 26-27, and then again on October 29, the biggest boy band in the world BTS wrapped up their 62-show world tour with 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - The Final' in Seoul, held at the Jamsil Stadium.

Visiting approximately 20 cities with their initial 'Love Yourself' tour over 42 shows, and then another 10 cities with 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' over a total of 20 shows, BTS performed in front of over 2,060,000 audiences in the past year and two months.

In light of BTS's 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour coming to an end, some netizens recalled a particular photo of the BTS members, at their very first, unofficial fan meeting, just two weeks after their debut.

According to fans, this particular fan meeting took place in June of 2013, as a small meetup with fans after official schedules. Approximately 30-32 fans were present alongside the BTS members, at a small store front after hours.

One netizen commented that they actually attended this very fan meeting, back in 2013! They shared, "I was there (V-sign). There were so many good pics of the boys from this day. I didn't count how many people showed up so I don't know if it was exactly 32 fans, but it was definitely a small crowd of fans. But we were all loud and excited, and the atmosphere was really good, it wasn't as 'sad-looking' as that picture (above) makes it seem."

Other netizens commented, "I'm so jealous of people who knew about them during those debut days TT", "Heol, this is somehow really touching and emotional", "Wow, they look so young and youthful, cute!", "Why did I not know about them back then...", "Now they can buy out that entire shopping area with cash", "It's crazy how far they've come from then", and more.

Once again, congratulations to BTS for successfully wrapping up their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour!