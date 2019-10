Netizens are wowed by Uee's pole dancing skills.

The idol turned actress uploaded a video of her performing an elegant routine that showcases her long and lithe figure.

The caption reads: "I really want to do well! Shoulders down! Fighting!"





Pole dancing is definitely a trendy sport these days in Korea, and Uee's skills definitely shine through. The former After School member also has previous experience with pole dancing while promoting in her former idol group.