0

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

'I Live Alone' panelists react to this particular member's return to the show

AKP STAFF

'I Live Alone' panelists expressed their surprise and joy when this female member returned to the show!

Han Hye Jin marked her return to the show and surprised all her fellow members. She took a hiatus from the show after her break up with former MC Jun Hyun Moo

The model and popular entertainer was welcomed back with surprised expressions from Sunghoon, Lee Si Eon, Kian84, and Henry. The members were preparing for a guest and were pleasantly surprised by Han Hye Jin's return. 

Stay tuned for the upcoming episode airing tomorrow!

  1. Han Hye Jin
1 1,502 Share 0% Upvoted

0

Nicole3359303 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Sung Hoon 😍. Those are my only thoughts about this. 😂

Share
ARGON say 'Give Me Dat ' in new comeback MV
1 hour ago   3   4,588
ARGON say 'Give Me Dat ' in new comeback MV
1 hour ago   3   4,588
TWICE, Tzuyu
Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs
22 hours ago   23   68,286
Na-Eun, Lisa, Sungjae, RM (Rap Monster), Dowoon, Kai, Soojin, Yugyeom, Hyungwon, Wendy
Times idols shared their TMI with fans
21 hours ago   5   14,706

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND