'I Live Alone' panelists react to this particular member's return to the show

'I Live Alone' panelists expressed their surprise and joy when this female member returned to the show!

Han Hye Jin marked her return to the show and surprised all her fellow members. She took a hiatus from the show after her break up with former MC Jun Hyun Moo.

The model and popular entertainer was welcomed back with surprised expressions from Sunghoon, Lee Si Eon, Kian84, and Henry. The members were preparing for a guest and were pleasantly surprised by Han Hye Jin's return.

