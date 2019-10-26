T.O.P and G-Dragon exchange friendly text messages in light of G-Dragon's mandatory service completion

On October 26, Big Bang's T.O.P revealed a snippet of a set of text messages he exchanged with fellow member G-Dragon, via his personal Instagram story.

Earlier on this day, G-Dragon was officially discharged from his mandatory military service after approximately 2 years, greeting fans and the press formally. In celebration of G-Dragon completing his mandatory service duties, T.O.P was seen texting G-Dragon with the message, "Congratulations on your discharge! Free G !!!!!!!! Congrats."







In response, G-Dragon sent over a shy photo of himself from his discharge site, covering his face in his hands. He then wrote, "Thank you for taking responsibility of all of my time during my mandatory service, hyung." T.O.P responded shortly but warmly with a heart emoji.

Check out T.O.P's latest Instagram story celebrating G-Dragon's return, below.