G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi shares photos of his welcome home party after military discharge

G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi shared photos of his welcome home party!



The Big Bang star was officially discharged from his military duties earlier today on October 26, and his sister Kwon Da Mi shared photos from his welcome home party along with the message, "Welcome back congratulations party. Our whole family."

The photos include G-Dragon, his sister and fashion business owner Kwon Da Mi, her husband actor Kim Min Joon, the siblings' parents, and their adorable cat as well as party decorations. The banner also states, "To our youngest son, Kwon Ji Yong, who we love! Congratulations on your discharge. Thank you for returning healthy. We love you so much."





How sweet! Are you happy to see G-Dragon back?