Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER to return with a 'Welcome Back Show' on Mnet for their first comeback since debut

TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) will be partnering up with Mnet and M2 for their first comeback since debut!

According to Mnet, TXT's upcoming 'Welcome Back Show' will air this October 21 at 7 PM KST via YouTube, 'V Live', and more. The group will be performing songs from their 1st full album 'Dream Chapter: Magic' for the first time live through the 'Welcome Back Show', in addition to sharing glimpses of their comeback album creation process, behind stories, etc. 

Meanwhile, TXT's 'Dream Chapter: Magic' is also set for release on October 21 at 6 PM KST. Can't wait!

  1. TXT
spermflop-3,916 pts 33 minutes ago 1
33 minutes ago

The next best boy band in the world

guest_baby-731 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago
get ready for that Army support. Lol.

