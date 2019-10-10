Check out new still cuts + trailer for short film 'Gift' starring Shin Ha Gyun, EXO's Suho, & Kim Seul Gi

Upcoming comedy short film 'Gift' directed by Heo Jin Ho has unveiled a series of brand new still cuts, as well as its main trailer!

Starring Shin Ha Gyun, EXO's Suho, Kim Seul Gi, Yoo Soo Bin, and more, 'Gift' tells the story of a man who claims that he's from the past, exactly 50 years ago. He gets to know a group of young tinkerers in the present who are facing their own life problems, resulting in some hilarious, and some touching, anecdotes.

Check out the main trailer for 'Gift' below, as well as a series of puzzling still cuts from the storyline! 'Gift' is set to premiere this coming October 17 via YouTube, digital cable platforms, IPTV, etc.