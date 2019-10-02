Cha Tae Hyun reportedly returning to promotions as male lead of new OCN drama

According to insider reports on October 2, actor Cha Tae Hyun may be returning to promotions soon through a new drama.





"Cha Tae Hyun will be appearing as the male lead of the third installment of OCN's dramatic cinema project, 'Extra Investigation' (literal translation)," one insider stated.

OCN's upcoming crime/action drama 'Extra Investigation' deals with an unlikely team of investigators who partner up to solve a vicious, unsolved case. If the above report is true, Cha Tae Hyun will play the role of the most stubborn investigator on the nation's entire police force, named Jin Kang Ho.

Meanwhile, 'Extra Investigation' is expected to premiere some time in March of next year.



[UPDATE] Since the above report, Cha Tae Hyun's label Blossom Entertainment has revealed, "Cha Tae Hyun is carefully considering a role in OCN's 'Extra Investigation'. His casting is currently not confirmed."