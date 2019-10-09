Lee Jin Hyuk joins Kim Jong Kook, Park Joon Hyung, & Seo Jang Hoon on '5 Bros.'

JTBC's talk variety program '5 Bros', which previously aired as a Chuseok special last month, will be greeting viewers as a regular program soon!

During the Chuseok special broadcast, cast members Kim Jong Kook, Park Joon Hyung, Seo Jang Hoon, EXO's Baekhyun, and Joo Woo Jae discussed hilarious topics such as showering, the most unbearable situations, sports stars, etc. Now that '5 Bros' has confirmed a regular weekly time slot, the talk variety will be returning with even more interesting topics and laughs with Kim Jong Kook, Park Joon Hyung, and Seo Jang Hoon returning as hosts and cast members.

In addition, a fresh face UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be joining the three returning cast members as another fixed host of '5 Bros'. Most likely, former cast member EXO's Baekhyun will not be able to return for a regular position on the program due to his busy overseas schedules.

JTBC's '5 Bros' with Kim Jong Kook, Park Joon Hyung, Seo Jang Hoon, and Lee Jin Hyuk is set to premiere this October 31 at 11 PM KST! Will you be watching?