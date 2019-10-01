5

Seventeen announce dates & cities for their North American tour, 'Ode To You'

Seventeen have dropped dates and cities for the North American leg of their upcoming world tour, 'Ode To You'!

According to the tour's teaser poster below, Seventeen will be stopping in a total of 8 cities in North America including New Jersey, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Mexico City, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Seattle. The tour spans from January 10-23 of next year.

Meanwhile, back from August 31 through September 1, Seventeen kicked off their 3-day Seoul concert 'Ode To You' at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, exciting fans for more stops in their world tour. Look out for ticket information for Seventeen's 'Ode To You' in North America, coming soon!

