Earlier on October 1, it was revealed that police forces began a series of search and seizure procedures inside entertainment companies such as MBK Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, and more - the companies of the currently debuted X1 members.

Now, according to media outlet 'CBS No Cut News', the cyber crime unit of the Seoul District Police Office has obtained evidence to conclude that among the 11 members of X1, approximately 2~3 members' final votes were rigged. The report claimed that originally, these members' votes would have placed them below the top 11, eliminating them from X1; until their votes were altered to meet the necessary criteria.

Furthermore, 'CBS No Cut News' reported that police have booked several staff members of 'Produce X 101' including the program's PD for charges of interference of business, etc. Next, police are expected to carry out investigations to determine whether or not monetary exchanges were made between Mnet and the agencies of the X1 members in question, in relation to vote rigging.

Meanwhile, investigations regarding vote rigging accusations began back in July of this year, as Mnet chose to submit an official investigation on their own in order to accurately calculate their vote miscommunications. Stay tuned for updates.

