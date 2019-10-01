6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk to make his solo debut + opens official SNS platforms!

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk is finally debuting solo!

On October 1, Lee Jin Hyuk's label TOP Media revealed, "Lee Jin Hyuk will be releasing his 1st solo album on November 4. We will notify you subsequently regarding specific details related to his solo album release and promotions." 

In order to gear up for his solo debut next month, Lee Jin Hyuk also updated fans regarding changes to his SNS platforms! The idol opened up a new official Twitter account for his solo promotions (below), as well as a solo 'V Live' account here. Fans can also look out for Lee Jin Hyuk's solo content updates via TOP Media's Facebook and YouTube

Are you excited for Lee Jin Hyuk's upcoming solo debut?

9nine-69 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

it's what he deserves, get that money and jobs, don't let that culprits get the spots

DG2522,395 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

I'm really curious about his solo album. Not sure it will be to my taste as he is mainly rapper but I'll check it out. Good luck Jinhyuk!!

