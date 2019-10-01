'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk to make his solo debut + opens official SNS platforms!

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk is finally debuting solo!

On October 1, Lee Jin Hyuk's label TOP Media revealed, "Lee Jin Hyuk will be releasing his 1st solo album on November 4. We will notify you subsequently regarding specific details related to his solo album release and promotions."

In order to gear up for his solo debut next month, Lee Jin Hyuk also updated fans regarding changes to his SNS platforms! The idol opened up a new official Twitter account for his solo promotions (below), as well as a solo 'V Live' account here. Fans can also look out for Lee Jin Hyuk's solo content updates via TOP Media's Facebook and YouTube.

