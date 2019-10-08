4

Posted by germainej

Seven O'Clock's 2Soul to return for group comeback after addition of 2 members

Seven O'Clock's 2Soul will be returning for the group's comeback!

Seven O'Clock added 2 new membersLouie and Eungyul, earlier this month, and the group's label Forest Network has confirmed 2Soul will also be returning from his hiatus after recovering from health issues. With original members Hangyeom, Taeyoung, and Andy, the return of 2Soul, and the addition of Louie and Eungyul, Seven O'Clock will be promoting as a 6-member group.

As previously reported, original member Junggyu is taking a brief hiatus from promotions due to personal health issues following similar decisions made by Hyun and 2Soul.

Stay tuned for updates on Seven O'Clock's fall comeback!





 

joanner222,368 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Ahh I’m glad ❤️❤️❤️ I hope the rest of the members will be okay soon and good luck to the new addition 🙌🏻

