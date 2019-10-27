Samsung releases movie 'The Present' starring EXO's Suho

EXO's Suho (Kim Jun Myeon)'s movie 'The Present' is out!
Samsung has just unveiled its latest movie project, 'The Present', a short film encouraging young people to follow their dreams. Suho plays as a young entrepreneur Ha-neul in the film.
Starring Shin Ha Gyun, EXO's Suho, Kim Seul Gi, Yoo Soo Bin, and more, 'The Present' tells the story of a man who claims that he's from the past, exactly 50 years ago. He gets to know a group of young tinkerers in the present who are facing their own life problems, resulting in some hilarious, and some touching, anecdotes.
Check out 'The Present' in full below!
