Sunmi files lawsuits against netizens leaving malicious comments

Sunmi sued netizens who left malicious hate comments. On October 28, Sunmi's label Makeus Entertainment has published the official statement about the steps it took for the legal actions against serious hate comments. Below is the full announcement.

"Hello, this is Makeus Entertainment.

Makeus Entertianment is announcing that we have finished filing cases of 12 people for defaming our artist Sunmi to Seoul Songpa Police District on October 24, 2019.

We have collected and selected particularly malicious comments based on our monitoring and reported data from Miya-ne.

As we have previously announced, we will take strict measures against actions that spread false rumors and defame our artist's character. We will continue to actively monitor and receive tips so that we can best protect our artist. Thank you for your support and love for Sunmi. We hope the steps we take could lead to better Internet culture in the future.

Thank you."

